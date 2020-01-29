Blurred strengthens consumer team with senior Golin hire

Rachel Minty, who was an executive director at Golin, joins as a consulting director and will become a client partner to major FMCG businesses, overseeing purpose, sustainability and social mission work.

Blurred said she will also play a key management role, "utilising her skills to take responsibility for team development".

Minty joins consulting directors Jenna Gifford and Sinead Scott-Lennon, who have been with the consultancy since 2019. She is Blurred’s second senior hire in a week, following communications stalwart and ESG expert Matt Peacock.

Blurred, launched by Nik Govier in late 2018, has a team of 15 full-time staff, and a cohort of specialists that the team can draw upon as clients need them.

Minty brings more than 15 years' experience, including more than six years at Golin, working with clients including Mondelez (Cadbury, Green & Blacks, Toblerone, Oreo, belVita, Philadelphia & Maynards Bassetts), Sainsbury's and Diageo.

She also spent five years at Freuds as a senior account director, working with Mars (Maltesers, M&Ms, Pedigree and Dolmio), BMW/MINI, Vodafone, Nestlé, TfL, Pizza Hut, and Volkswagen.

"I had a gut feeling as soon as I met Rachel that she would be perfect for us," Blurred founding partner Katy Stolliday said.

"Her experience of working with complex businesses and brands is spot on for what we were looking for and her impassioned desire for meaningful consulting and communications was strongly aligned with our purpose of delivering depth. That, added with the raft of positive accolades from anyone who has ever worked with her, sealed the deal."

Minty said she was attracted to Blurred by its "fantastic reputation and stellar client list".

"It was this, along with the company’s unique vision and values, which attracted me to this opportunity. I’m excited to be part of the next step in Blurred’s evolution, working alongside an inspiring group of people doing transformative work with real depth and impact."