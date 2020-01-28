Exclusive: ABPI appoints pharma and healthcare comms veteran to lead government affairs

Maine had already been working in his present role on an interim basis, but was given a permanent position earlier this month.





At the ABPI, Maine is responsible for the delivery and coordination of the trade association’s public affairs activity, as well as ensuring that the voice of the pharma industry is heard in Westminster and Whitehall.





He will lead on the ABPI’s comms and engagement strategy with the Government and Parliament, and monitor the political and policy environment in the areas where it affects the pharma industry.





Career path

Maine brings with him more than 20 years’ experience working in politics, healthcare and pharma communications.





He worked for the Conservative Party for more than five years from the late 1990s, as the lead adviser on foreign and defence policy issues to the Shadow Cabinet, rising to become the head of its foreign affairs section.





His first pharma role was with Merck, where he worked for four years, rising to the post of external affairs manager.





Maine moved to Pfizer where he stayed for nearly ten years, holding the posts of head of government affairs and later head of policy and government affairs.





A short stint agency-side, at Edelman, followed where he provided strategic counsel to global, regional and UK healthcare clients, including pharma and public sector, followed by a brief period as an independent public affairs consultant to the live sciences sector.

New role

Commenting on Maine’s appointment, Dunster told PRWeek: "Alan brings a huge amount of expertise in politics and the pharmaceutical industry to the ABPI. He has a great track record of delivering highest level policy and political advocacy in life sciences. This will help us make sure that the sector’s priorities are fully represented across Government."





Dunster said he was looking to Maine to capitalise on the Government’s manifesto commitments in the life sciences sector.



