Exclusive: Porter Novelli appoints second-in-command to UK healthcare team

Tovey, who has more than 15 years;' experience in health comms, will work across a global pharmaceutical client portfolio in areas such as neurology, rare diseases and HIV.



As second-in-command of Porter Novelli's UK healthcare team, she will focus on client work and report to Ludivine Delattre, the agency’s head of health.



Providing strategic counsel, portfolio client service, account team leadership, and supporting the growth of the agency will be among her key responsibilities.



Tovey is the latest in a series of senior hires in Porter Novelli’s London office over the past year. These include Delattre, who joined last February, and Anna Flower, former head of comms at Gemfields, the world’s largest producer of emeralds and rubies, who has been taken on as director, reputation management.



Tovey’s previous agency experience includes stints at GCI Healthcare and Munro & Forster; almost a decade at Ketchum, where she was practice director; and a spell as head of health, London, at MSL.



She said: "I am delighted to be joining Porter Novelli at the start of what is set to be an exciting year for the communications industry. I look forward to bringing my knowledge and expertise in healthcare communications to the PN team and together with Ludivine, delivering exceptional results for our clients in 2020."



Delattre commented: "Amber is a truly caring and driven leader, a fantastic role model for our teams. Amber and I were AMs together at GCI Health over 15 years ago – it feels like a great reunion and we look forward to a powerful partnership."

