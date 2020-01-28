Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Mr. Peanut's Super Bowl funeral: Does it need to be canceled? Although Planters has paused paid advertising and PR outreach for the campaign, the mascot’s funeral is still going ahead as planned for the third quarter of Super Bowl LIV on Sunday. In the wake of NBA legend Kobe Bryant's death, is this the right call? Take our poll.

The NBA has postposed tonight’s Lakers-Clippers game, in light of Bryant’s passing. In a social media post on Monday night, the Los Angeles Lakers thanked fans for their support, adding, "This is a very difficult time for all of us. We continue to support the Bryant family and will share more information as it is available." The NBA also released a statement, explaining that the "decision was made out of respect for the Lakers organization." Bryant spent his entire 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers. The game will be rescheduled for a future date.

Facebook, Google and Twitter are trying to quash coronavirus conspiracy theories. Misinformation circulating suggests oregano oil can fight the virus and that U.S. government officials secretly created or obtained a patent for the illness. Facebook has labeled the inaccuracies and lowered their rank in users’ daily feeds; Twitter started steering U.S. users searching for coronavirus-related hashtags to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; and Google-owned YouTube said its algorithm also prioritizes more credible sources, according to The Washington Post. The coronavirus has infected 4,400 people in China, killing at least 100, while sickening another five in the U.S.

Happening tonight: President Donald Trump’s rally in Wildwood, New Jersey. More than 175,000 tickets have been requested for the event, but the Wildwoods Convention Center only holds 7,500 people, so supporters have been camping out outside the venue since early Monday morning. The rally is taking place in New Jersey's 2nd Congressional District, represented by Rep. Jeff Van Drew. After Van Drew switched from the Democratic Party to the GOP in December 2019 and pledged his "undying support" for Trump, the President promised to campaign for Van Drew. Martin Luther King III will keynote a counter-rally.

How to make your tweet go viral? Be as confusing as possible, apparently. The San Miguel Sheriff’s Office tweeted about a "large boulder the size of a small boulder" blocking a road on Monday afternoon. The baffling post has been retweeted 20,000 times, liked 95,000 times and prompted replies from T-Mobile’s John Legere, Chrissy Teigen and Steak-umm.