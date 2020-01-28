TalkTalk appoints Edelman director as corporate affairs chief

Thomas brings several years of experience leading campaigns and advising major brands – including Coca-Cola, Uber and Sainsburys – on corporate reputation, PR, political campaigning and crisis management.

At Edelman she worked alongside Will Walden in its Brexit insights team.

She is a former BBC journalist who served as a producer on its flagship current affairs programme Newsnight and Radio 4’s news programmes.

Thomas has also worked in the BBC’s Brussels bureau, covering the EU institutions for four years, and has led national political campaigns, including co-founding and leading communications for a referendum campaign in 2016.

TalkTalk CEO Tristia Harrison said Thomas’s media and campaigning skills come at a really important time for the company’s communications and public affairs team, as the Government and Ofcom consider major changes to the telco industry and debates a transition from copper to full-fibre networks.

"Lucy and her team will make sure TalkTalk's challenger voice is heard at every decision-making table, in Westminster and in the media," Harrison said.

"We want to see the maximum number of homes and businesses benefitting from full fibre, but it's crucial that's done in a way that protects competition and ensures it is affordable for everyone."

Thomas said it is important to put consumers at the heart of the conversation about full fibre and "providing affordable, reliable connectivity".

"The decisions made by the government and Ofcom over the next 12 to 18 months will help shape this industry for the next decade," she added.

"It is crucial we’re at our campaigning best, sticking up for our customers and reminding everyone why TalkTalk’s role as the challenger really matters."