Groupon retains UK comms agency following review

Brands2Life has worked with Groupon UK for seven years and is the lead agency for EMEA, working on integrated briefs.

The agency will continue its consumer lifestyle and trade media relations remit, with a greater focus on nurturing and growing merchant relationships, as well as encouraging more consumers to see Groupon as 'inspiration for discovery'.

Groupon UK comms manager Amy Monro-Henderson said: "Brands2Life came in and blew us away with a bold, new comms platform and fantastic creativity for both our consumer and B2B audiences. We felt their response really challenged us and we’re excited for our next chapter together."

Brands2Life’s portfolio of online clients includes LinkedIn, Match, Free Now and Rover.com.

"A re-pitch is one of the toughest things any agency and account team has to face. We’ve got some really punchy ideas that will take the brand to the next level and we can’t wait to get stuck in," said Brands2Life’s director of consumer Alex Williams.