Mr. Peanut’s funeral is still planned for the third quarter of Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, although Planters has paused paid advertising and PR outreach for the campaign. But does anyone still have an appetite for it, following the tragic death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant?

Should Planters cancel Mr. Peanut's Super Bowl funeral? #RIPeanut — PRWeek US (@PRWeekUS) January 28, 2020