Five Campaigns We Liked in January: vote for your favourite

Madame Tussauds – 'Moving' Harry & Meghan

Some top news-jacking from PR agency Stripe led to reams of coverage for the famous waxwork museum this month.

Following the bombshell news that Harry and Meghan were leaving the UK and would step down from their royal duties, statues of the famous couple were removed from the royal section of Madam Tussauds and placed elsewhere. A simple idea but one that worked beautifully.

McDonald's – Free Fries with Joe Marler

Rugby star and 'hard man' Joe Marler partnered with McDonald's in this hilarious, tongue-in-cheek campaign to help promote its Free Fries Friday offer.

The campaign, by Ready10, features the England and Harlequins forward explaining why he is an ideal influencer to promote McDonald's fries. Set in a rugby field and training gym, Marler shows off his bicep curl, breaks things and scowls to prove his 'hard man' cred, before revealing his softer side by using an unwitting dog as a 'prop' (get it?). He describes himself as "hard and crispy on the outside and soft and fluffy on the inside" – just like McDonald's fries.

It's a near-perfect example of a brand/influencer collaboration that appears genuinely authentic and in line with the influencer's image and personality.

Sainsbury's – #SainsBey

More great news-jacking here, and once again, it shows the importance of brands acting quickly to piggyback onto topical issues - and of getting the tone right.

When UK social media users pointed out that Beyoncé new Ivy Park x Adidas tracksuit bares a resemblance to the familiar Sainsbury's uniform, the supermarket group responded with the perfectly-judged tweet below.

Everton FC – Tackling the Blues

What does your favourite player look like when drawn by a six-year-old? Everton Football Club delivered a campaign with Edge Hill University, and funded by The Premier League, to help drive the importance of positive mental health among young people.

The project was co-designed and developed with young people, student mentors and education workers who act as project collaborators at several schools, help recruit participants and deliver peer mentor workshops.



Drawing portraits is just one of the ways in which participants are encouraged to explore emotions, behaviours and reactions, so pictures of Everton players drawn by local children were shown on stadium screens at the Blues’ recent home game against Newcastle United and used on the club's social media feeds.



The programme has engaged with more than 850 young people aged six to 16-years-old in the past three years.

?? TEAM NEWS (with a difference)! ??



2?? changes

?? Sidibé and Schneiderlin in for Coleman and Davies



?? Designs courtesy of @Linacreprimary x USM x @TacklingBlues: https://t.co/DvxeAGpjad #EVENEW pic.twitter.com/NrQIfq6ivN — Everton (@Everton) January 21, 2020

Sport England – This Girl Can, Me Again

The latest instalment of 'This Girl Can', five years on from the original, moves beyond emotional and practical hurdles to activity, and highlights the societal barriers that deter women from joining in, covering topics ranging from menopause and support networks to disability and LGBT+ inclusion.

New research by Sport England found that nearly two-fifths of women still aren't active and that more than 60 per cent who see slim, toned bodies on social media feel this has a negative impact on them.



Created by FCB Inferno and with PR support from Freuds, the new iteration aims to tackle this by showing women overcoming challenges such as severe menstrual cramps or coping with menopausal symptoms.

