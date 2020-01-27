Shift puts Annie Perkins in charge of Boston, New York

BOSTON: Shift Communications has promoted Annie Perkins to MD, East, leading client teams and operations in Boston and New York.

Perkins is reporting to Rick Murray, who was appointed managing partner of Boston-based Shift last September.

She is taking over leadership of the firm’s New York team from Allan Marcus, who left the agency last September to become senior director of global PR for Subway.

"This is a new position for the Boston office," she added, explaining her other duties. "My No. 1 priority will be to partner with clients to cultivate cross-network collaborations and deploy creative integration."

Perkins joined Shift in 2011 to grow the firm’s consumer practice. She was previously an account manager at Pan Communications.

Shift also promoted Kara Armit to chief of staff in charge of human resources and operations at the agency. Armit is a 17-year veteran of the firm, working in client service and operations positions.