Ken Kerrigan exits Weber Shandwick

NEW YORK: Ken Kerrigan, EVP of corporate reputation and brand at Weber Shandwick, has left the agency.

Kerrigan and a Weber spokesperson confirmed the move, but both declined to discuss details.

Kerrigan had worked at Weber since 2010, when the agency hired him away from Ernst & Young, where he was director of communications for the Americas. Previously, he had stints at Edelman, Hill+Knowlton Strategies and other firms.

Weber’s revenue rose 5% in 2018 to $846 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report. The agency is a part of Interpublic Group’s Constituency Management Group, which posted low-single-digit growth in Q3 2019 on both an as-reported and organic basis.