Brands pay tribute to Kobe Bryant

Added 1 hour ago by Diana Bradley

Bryant had endorsement deals with brands including Nike, McDonald's, Sprite, Nintendo and Turkish Airlines.

Photo from Nike's social media accounts.
NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday, also had a massive impact on culture off the court.

In the day since Bryant’s death was confirmed, tributes from brands that worked with him, and those that were just inspired by the longtime Los Angeles Laker, have been flooding social media.

In his playing days, Bryant had endorsement deals with brands including Nike and previously Adidas, as well as McDonald’s, Sprite, Nintendo and Turkish Airlines.

He also cofounded venture capital firm Bryant Stibel with Web.com founder Jeff Stibel. The firm has more than $2 billion in assets, with investments in dozens of technology, media and data companies, such as Fortnite creator Epic Games, digital payment company Klarna and household products firm The Honest Company. Bryant also made millions of dollars through his investment in sports drink Body Armor, which in 2018 boosted its valuation by selling a stake to Coca Cola, according to CNN.

Here’s how brands remembered the star on social media. 

Nike

Adidas

Under Armour

Body Armor

Nickelodeon

Sesame Street

SAP

Merriam-Webster

LAX Airport

City of Los Angeles

City of Miami

NYSE

Marketing and PR pros also paid tribute to Bryant.

