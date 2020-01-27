Brands pay tribute to Kobe Bryant

NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday, also had a massive impact on culture off the court.

In the day since Bryant’s death was confirmed, tributes from brands that worked with him, and those that were just inspired by the longtime Los Angeles Laker, have been flooding social media.

In his playing days, Bryant had endorsement deals with brands including Nike and previously Adidas, as well as McDonald’s, Sprite, Nintendo and Turkish Airlines.

He also cofounded venture capital firm Bryant Stibel with Web.com founder Jeff Stibel. The firm has more than $2 billion in assets, with investments in dozens of technology, media and data companies, such as Fortnite creator Epic Games, digital payment company Klarna and household products firm The Honest Company. Bryant also made millions of dollars through his investment in sports drink Body Armor, which in 2018 boosted its valuation by selling a stake to Coca Cola, according to CNN.

Here’s how brands remembered the star on social media.

Nike

Adidas

The adidas family’s hearts are with the families, friends and all those affected by today’s tragedy. Kobe was a true legend that inspired others beyond the boundaries of the game. He will be greatly missed.?

?

Mamba forever. pic.twitter.com/u6MTnyux9K — adidas (@adidas) January 27, 2020

Under Armour

Prayers to all those who lost their lives in Calabasas today. Including one of the greatest who ever competed. Respect. #RIPMAMBA pic.twitter.com/1phmupe0bX — Under Armour (@UnderArmour) January 27, 2020

Body Armor

Words cannot express the heartbreak we feel right now. Kobe Bryant was more than a legend to us. He was an incredible friend to the entire BODYARMOR team and a devoted family man & father. Our thoughts and prayers are with Kobe’s family and everyone affected by this tragedy. pic.twitter.com/d85ULa2HyX — BODYARMOR (@DrinkBODYARMOR) January 26, 2020

Nickelodeon

A legend gone too soon ?? Our hearts are with Kobe Bryant’s family today. pic.twitter.com/ActVmKMVOI — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) January 26, 2020

Sesame Street

Today we mourn the loss of our friend Kobe Bryant. Sending our thoughts and prayers to the Bryant family. ♥? pic.twitter.com/fwT4yj7Ud7 — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) January 26, 2020

SAP

We join fans and the @NBA community to mourn the loss of Kobe Bryant. Kobe shared his leadership & motivation at SAPPHIRE NOW in 2017 & inspired us to run at our best. Our deepest sympathy to the families of Kobe, his daughter Gianna & their fellow passengers. #RIPKobeBryant pic.twitter.com/3ctWSQpJPd — SAP (@SAP) January 27, 2020

Merriam-Webster

??Top searches today: surreal, mamba, legend, humility, heartbreaking — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) January 26, 2020

LAX Airport

Tonight, LAX’s pylons will be lit in purple and gold in memory of Kobe Bryant, his daughter and all those who were with them in today’s unthinkable accident. Kobe was in many ways a symbol of Los Angeles and we join his family, fans and city in mourning all who were lost today. pic.twitter.com/HGX5AaSDBG — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) January 27, 2020

City of Los Angeles

Today, we join @LACity and the world in mourning the loss of a legend. RIP Kobe Bryant, you will live forever in the heart of LA. https://t.co/u2LTAKrsQ3 — City of Los Angeles (@LACity) January 26, 2020

City of Miami

"Everything negative - pressure, challenges - is all an opportunity for me to rise."



- Kobe Bryant ???? pic.twitter.com/6ZKB7XRHAV — City of Miami (@CityofMiami) January 27, 2020

NYSE

Marketing and PR pros also paid tribute to Bryant.

Our whole community is reeling from the loss of #Kobe, Gianna and our school friends who we just learned were on the helicopter.



While the world mourns a legend, we are mourning Kobe the local dad and girls coach, and those lost with him ?? — Marisa Thalberg (@ExecutiveMoms) January 27, 2020