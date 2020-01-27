Sport England appoints new agencies to This Girl Can

The brief aims to raise awareness and debate around some of the barriers holding women back from sports and physical activity, creating moments and storylines to keep the issue on the news agenda and encourage more women to get active.

Spring, which specialises in "immersive community engagement", will be responsible for governance and design. Red Consultancy has been brought in as target audience specialist partner, responsible for creative and national activation.

The new PR push comes after the This Girl Can campaign's fifth anniversary launch last month, which includes a film, 'Me Again', which demonstrated the raw and unfiltered reality of women exercising.

It was created by FCB Inferno and Freuds, which had worked on Sport England's 'This Girl Can' and Club Matters for the past two years.

Red Consultancy deputy managing director Perena Barrett said it was "an honour" to pick up the baton on this campaign.

"'This Girl Can' is astute, relevant, and sadly necessary – and it is close to all our (increasingly healthier) hearts."

Ali Donnelly, executive director of digital, communications and marketing at Sport England, explained why the organisation's job is far from done.

"Almost 40 per cent of women are inactive, despite three quarters saying they’d like to do more, and we are determined in 2020 to continue to push the boundaries and help women to get and stay active in whatever way is right for them," she said.

"Red Consultancy and Spring approached the challenge in a creative way and they understand the audience we are targeting, and the fact that women need to see and hear from relatable people, overcoming the same barriers that they face."