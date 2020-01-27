How does your brand reputation compare to your competitors?

In today’s fragmented communications world, it is becoming increasingly difficult for brands and organisations to build a realistic picture of their profile and reputations across traditional and digital media.

But what if there was a way you could understand the strength of your reputation intelligence and could also compare against your industry peers?

Well, that’s where the Kantar Brand Reputation Benchmark comes in. It's been designed to help corp comms teams, PR Agencies and corporate affairs depts to think harder about the strength of their rep intelligence.

Kantar is keen to stress that this is a tool designed for both those who want a quick indication of the strength of their intelligence relative to others - and for those who wish to receive the more in-depth results with tailored guidance. You can find out how you measure up against your peers here.

