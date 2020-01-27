Government's charity regulator appoints comms director

Latham, who is currently the director of comms and strategy at the Competition and Markets Authority, will take up the role in March.

Responsibilities

The incoming comms chief will be tasked with bringing to life the Commission’s recently completed five-year strategy and its purpose, as well as protecting its reputation.

He will develop a comprehensive communications plan for the regulator and help it demonstrate to the public that it understands their expectations of charities.

As a member of the Commission's senior leadership team, Latham will be responsible for 40 staff across strategic and digital communications, media relations, internal communications and guidance to trustees, as well as strategic policy and he will be accountable for an annual budget of £2.6m.

Previous experience

Latham brings with him nearly 25 years' experience in comms and media relations.

He began his career as a press officer for the Countryside Alliance before taking on a series of roles at the Strategic Rail Authority, rising to head of media.

Latham's next move was to the influential Confederation of British Industry, where he rose to become its head of news.

The past decade of his career has been spent with two regulatory organisations: the Office of Fair Trading, where Latham became director of comms, and his role at the Competition and Markets Authority, which grew out of the merger of the Office of Fair Trading with the Compeition Commission.

New job

Latham takes over at the Charity Commission from Sarah Atkinson, who announced her departure in November to become chief executive of the Social Mobility Foundation; a role she took up earlier this month.

Commenting on his new role, Latham said the purpose of the regulator was to ensure that wrongdoing was challenged while good people and their ideas flourish.

He added: "In this context, impactful, strategic communications and a clear policy framework are essential, including in ensuring charity trustees can access the information they need to get things right."

Helen Stephenson, chief executive of the Charity Commission, said: "Paul was the outstanding candidate, able to demonstrate extensive experience of strategic communications and public-service leadership as well as sharp insight into the crucial role effective communications and smart policy play in regulating a diverse – and largely voluntary – charity sector."





Click here to subscribe to the FREE public sector bulletin to receive dedicated public sector news, features and comment straight to your inbox.

Make sure you register for the site to access more than one story per month.

To submit a news, comment, case study or analysis idea for the public sector bulletin, email Ian.Griggs@haymarket.com