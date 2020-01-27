PRWeek Jobs, the official job site for PRWeek, has overhauled its job posting experience to make it easier for you as a recruiter to find the PR and communications talent you’re looking for. Similarly, jobseekers can use the enhanced job search function and the updated job alert email service to help them find the right role.
In order to keep the job site current and relevant to reflect industry changes, PRWeek Jobs has extended its list of search terms under the categories of ‘discipline’, ‘sector’, ‘contract type’ and ‘seniority level’. It has also introduced a new ‘benefits’ category to address the increasingly candidate-driven market whereby employers are having to work harder than ever to attract and retain top talent.
The remit of a PR and communications professional has broadened in recent years to encompass a wider scope of responsibilities. New search terms under its ‘disciplines’ category now include ‘corp-sumer’, ‘purpose / cause communications’, ‘social media’, ‘employee engagement’, ‘creative’, ‘influencer engagement’ and many more. This means that recruiters can tag their job postings with more relevant categories to attract the best talent to their role.
With the rise of flexible working, contract types have changed significantly over the last three to five years too, so new tags on the site now include ‘flexi-contract’ and ‘maternity / paternity’ cover. In addition, ‘job share’ and ‘work from home’ have been added to the ‘hours’ category.
Recruiters can now specify the seniority level of their role as well, using tags ‘intern / apprentice’, ‘manager / mid-management’ and ‘specialist’.
Company culture is one of the key factors candidates consider when looking for a new job, so a new ‘benefits’ category has been introduced to take this into account at the job search stage, including a wide array of employee perks companies may offer, from bonuses and pension schemes to flexible working hours, wellness programmes and additional maternity / paternity benefits. This makes it easier for you to include what your organisation offers the candidate in your job posting, therefore, making your role more appealing to higher quality applicants.
If you use a web service, such as Broadbean, to post your roles, these changes should be reflected. However, should you require any assistance, please email Joe Edmonds at joe.edmonds@haymarket.com.
Joe Edmonds, commercial director, PRWeek Jobs , comments: "The recruitment landscape is constantly evolving, and this is particularly true in the PR and communications space. We needed to adapt by changing our search categories and terms to assist the existing and new generation of talent, as well as the organisations recruiting for this talent.
"We’re therefore very excited to be able to serve our clients better with easier access to the best candidates, as well as helping jobseekers to find the right roles."