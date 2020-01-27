Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

NBA teams paid their respect to Kobe Bryant on Sunday night. Bryant, who spent his entire 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, was killed in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday. Although fans pushed for the eight scheduled NBA games to be cancelled in the wake of his death, they went on as planned. But nearly every team that played took turns holding the ball for 24 seconds and eight seconds in the backcourt in honor of the No. 24 and No. 8 jerseys that Bryant wore, drawing standing ovations. The rest of the sporting world is also remembering the star. During his career, Bryant had endorsement deals with brands including Nike and Adidas, which both paid tribute to him on social, as well as McDonald’s, Sprite, Nintendo and Turkish Airlines. Sesame Street also tweeted about the star’s passing.

Reporters rushed to cover the news of Bryant’s death, leading to major gaffes. ABC News’ Matt Gutman incorrectly reported the star had died with all four of his daughters, when in reality it was just one of his children, 13-year-old Gianna. Gutman later apologized. TMZ and Fox also initially got information wrong about the victims. Additionally, MSNBC host Alison Morris somehow mixed up the words "Los Angeles Lakers" with the "Los Angeles N–ggers," when talking about the incident; and the BBC mistakenly showed footage of LeBron James when covering Bryant’s death.

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards opened with a moving tribute to Bryant. Throughout the ceremony, held at the Staples Center — home of the Los Angeles Lakers, major and subtle nods to the NBA legend were made. Host Alicia Keys talked about the loss, and Aerosmith and Lil Nas X held up Bryant’s jersey during their performances.

What else happened at the Grammys? A GIF was born: Billy Porter showed up with a remote-controlled fringe veil that pulled back to reveal his face; Nick Jonas performed with something in his teeth; and some celebrities used their Grammys outfits to make political statements about Iran and President Donald Trump. Alicia Keys also called for the removal of Trump, adding that he should be replaced with Cardi B. Meanwhile on social, Post Malone changed his name to Post Limón across his social accounts as a spot for Flamin’ Hot Limón Doritos launched during the Grammys. Malone is the brand spokesperson for the new flavor. Here’s the full list of Sunday night’s winners.

Golin has named Clifford Lopez MD of its Dallas, Texas, office. Lopez, who reports to Golin’s central region president Ginger Porter, started leading the office of approximately 100 people on January 6. PRWeek has all the details on Lopez’s hire.