OpenTable travels back to the 1940s to serve reinvented wartime meals

OpenTable, the restaurant-booking service, is opening a "cheap eats" café in Hackney, London, to mark the 80th anniversary of the start of rationing in the UK.

All of the dishes for the "Home front cafe" pop-up were designed by One Pound Meals chef Miguel Barclay. The food will be prepared by the team at Jim’s Cafe, where the activation is being hosted on 3 February.

Barclay has added a modern twist to his menu and aims to "showcase how you can make flavoursome meals with very little". This includes bubble and squeak, a leek-and-bacon quiche and poached pear to finish.

Wartime rationing started in January 1940, with cooking staples such as sugar, eggs, butter, milk and meat in limited supply.

Adrian Valeriano, vice-president EMEA at OpenTable, said: "Dining habits in the UK are so diverse and have undoubtedly changed significantly from decade to decade, with new trends, changing appetites and global cultural influences significantly impacting the way we eat. Despite all this change, we can still look to the past and find parallels in our palates or be reinspired by dishes of time gone by.

"Limited food sources during the 1940s meant Britons had to make the most of what they had. OpenTable wanted to honour this by revisiting this era and breathing life back into some of Britain’s most classic ingredients."

PR agency W is delivering the project.

This article first appeared on PRWeek sister title Campaign