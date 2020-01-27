Brunswick hires Vodafone's former sustainability chief

Justine Harris has joined the consultancy’s Business & Society practice as a partner focused on sustainability, ESG and social purpose.

She spent more than seven years at Vodafone Group, most recently as global head of sustainable business, with her previous roles as the telco including head of corporate transparency.

Harris has also worked at Jewish Care, where she led marketing and communications for more than a decade, and at advertising agency Saatchi & Saatchi.

Brunswick chief executive Neal Wolin described Harris as "an accomplished and experienced advisor and will significantly enhance our reputation and capabilities in sustainability and social purpose".

The firm’s Business & Society senior partner, Luck Parker, added: "Justine has built a leading position for Vodafone as a company highly respected for how it responds to the societal issues that surround the tech sector.

"With both internal and external stakeholders, she has developed and championed programmes that demonstrate commitment to playing a positive role in the world. We’re thrilled to have her as a partner in our team."

Brunswick is the latest comms consultancy to bring onboard high-profile experts in sustainability.

Recently, Blurred hired Harris’ former colleague – Vodafone corporate affairs chief Matt Peacock – to provide counsel to clients on ESG (environment, social, governance), risk, sustainability, social purpose and corporate transparency.

Last autumn, Headland joined forces with former Unilever sustainability chief Sue Garrard to create a sustainability consultancy and communications offering for large organisations.