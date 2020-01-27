Amazon Fashion appoints UK consumer agency

US ecommerce and tech giant Amazon has handed UK consumer PR brief for its fashion offering to communications consultancy Aisle 8.

Amazon Fashion brands include Aurique, Find, Iris & Lilly, Meraki and Truth & Fable
Aisle 8 will manage all UK PR and communications for Amazon Fashion, with the team led by Lauren Stevenson, supported by Charlie Spencer and Iaytan McDonald.

Amazon Fashion enables consumers to shop for clothing, shoes, accessories brands and private-label collections.

Aisle 8 co-founder and director Lauren Stevenson said: "Amazon is the most recognised and pioneering ecommerce players in the world.

"We have an opportunity to carve out the position of the five cleverly designed brands, including Aurique, Find, Iris & Lilly, Meraki and Truth & Fable, and refine the narrative to fully cement Amazon Fashion as a 'go-to' for clothing, shoes and accessories."

