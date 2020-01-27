Former Pagefield Global staff join Montfort among other senior hires

Stuart Leach - Bell Pottinger's former crisis and litigation chief, who co-founded Pagefield Global in late 2017 - has led Montfort's Litigation & Disputes practice since late 2019, alongside former senior Pagefield Global colleagues including ex-partner Alex Just.

The other ex-Pagefield Global staff to join the practice are Ruci Fixter, Malcolm Munro, Matt Bell, Kiran Nagendran and Catherine Shafto.

Pagefield Global had 13 employees when it folded in September 2019.

The agency, initially called Pagefield Global Counsel, was formed with 17 former members of Bell Pottinger's 22-strong crisis comms team shortly after Bell Pottinger's collapse.

Meanwhile, this month saw another addition to Montfort's Litigation & Disputes practice: Isabella Williamson, a former business intelligence analyst at Alaco who previously worked in the legal sector in Russia.

Montfort has also hired Jerome Reback, a former partner at the specialist boutique Engage for Change, as a senior consultant in its Change & Employee Engagement practice. Reback previously held in-house roles at Lego and BP.

Montfort founding partner Hugh Morrison said: "I am delighted that Jerome and Isabella have joined Montfort in what is a very exciting time for the business. We are seeing significant client demand for specialist expertise and believe there is huge potential for further growth in both of these practice areas."

Montfort said it has more than doubled in size over the past year following a string of new-business wins across all sectors. Most recently it picked up the asset management arm of BNP Paribas.

The agency was founded in 2014 by M:Communications founders Morrison and Nick Miles. Former MHP executive chairman Gay Collins joined the following year.

Pagefield Global was launched by Leach and Pagefield Communications founder Mark Gallagher.

At the time of its collapse last year, a spokeperson for the firm said: "The closure of Pagefield Global does not affect Pagefield Communications, an entirely separate company that initially provided start-up finance and back-office support but played no active part in the day-to-day management of Pagefield Global."