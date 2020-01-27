Accor books UK agency for its luxury and premium hotels

The scope of work includes delivering integrated communications strategies and providing press office support to Accor's domestic and international brand portfolio.

It includes brands such as Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, Sofitel, MGallery, Pullman, Raffles, Mövenpick and Swissôtel.

Luchford had won the luxury portfolio account in 2017.

Accor is one of the world’s biggest hotel groups, with a portfolio of 4,800 hotels, resorts and residences in 100 countries.

It has several agency partners on its roster, including Manifest, which handles UK comms for three of its brands: Ibis, Novotel and Mercure.

Last March, Ogilvy was hired to launch Accor’s global loyalty programme, Accor Live Limitless.

ANM Comms was launched in 2018 following the merger of APR (which previously served Accor) and Neville McCarthy.

Its clients include Alain Ducasse, Kings Cross Coal Drops Yard, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot, Savoir, Georg Jensen, Bloomberg Arcade, Ruinart and Walpole, among others.