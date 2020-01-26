Education specialist EdComs launches first non-UK office, in Dubai

The educational marketing specialist says it wants to tap into the Dh10.4bn (£2.2bn) budget set aside for education in UAE’s 2020 budget, and contribute to UAE’s Education 2020 Strategy - part of Vision 2021.

EdComs, which was taken over in October by US social impact tech firm EverFi as part of plans to 'deploy critical education at scale internationally', connects businesses and other organisations to the education sector, bringing real-life experience and expertise into the classroom.

Martin Finn, co-founder of EdComs, said it chose to branch out to the UAE because of the country’s "very progressive attitude towards education and innovation".

"Among the many countries in which EdComs delivers work, the UAE stands out in its ambition and readiness to consider change in education," Finn said.

"That’s why we’ve chosen to open our first non-UK office here. We see an opportunity for businesses and government to share their visions, their expertise and opportunities to excite, educate and empower the young people of the UAE.

"With our experience in developing business-education partnerships, we believe we can help organisations realise great benefit from engagement with schools and communities. Equally, we can help deliver unique learning experiences for schools and young people that will have a lasting impact on their lives and futures."

Finn said that, in 2020, EdComs’ new Dubai office will work even more closely with businesses and government to support education through schools programmes and community engagement activities, and contribute to the long-term future of Dubai and the development of the nation as a knowledge-based economy.

The new EdComs office was inaugurated under the auspices of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth-II’s Trade Commissioner for the Middle East, Simon Penney, who said: "EdComs’ partnership approach allows companies to engage more meaningfully in the education sector, and enables UK businesses in the UAE to contribute to the knowledge-based economy.

"I wish the team every success here in the UAE and the wider Middle East region."

EdComs is currently working with UAE giants such as DP World and Expo 2020 on developing their educational offers in the lead up to the much-awaited Expo 2020 show, which starts in October.

The UAE’s education market is expected to grow from £3.4bn in 2017 to $5.4bn by 2023, according to a 2018 report released by the Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

Click here to subscribe to the FREE Middle East comms bulletin to receive dedicated news, features and comment from the region straight to your inbox. Make sure you register for the site to access more than one story per month.

To submit a news, comment, case study or analysis idea for the Middle East bulletin, email Jennifer.Bell@haymarket.com