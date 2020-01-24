Sprinklr expands into Mexico

NEW YORK: Sprinklr is expanding into Mexico and opening an office in Chicago.

The customer experience management company hired two employees for its sales and solution consultants team in Mexico, reporting to Mark Tefakis, divisional VP for sales, a Sprinklr spokesperson said via email. It is planning to hire more salespeople there throughout 2020.

Sprinklr is expanding to support "hundreds of clients" with divisions in Mexico and Central America, such as MetLife, Scotiabank and Santander, and others based locally, such as Tecnológico de Monterrey and BAC Credomatic, it said in a statement.

Bolstering Sprinklr’s presence in the region is a strategic alliance with consulting firm CX Team, which specializes in customer experience and business consulting, according to a statement. CX Team will help companies implement Sprinklr technology, providing crucial local industry and technical expertise.

Sprinklr has also opened an office in Chicago to better serve its Midwest clients, such as McDonald’s and Hyatt, marking its ninth office in North America and its 25th worldwide, a statement said.

Founded more than a decade ago by CEO Ragy Thomas, Sprinklr started as a social media management company. In 2017, it used its existing infrastructure in social media to pivot toward the broader field of customer experience management. At the time, Sprinklr said its Experience Cloud would deploy services in not only social, but also marketing, advertising, research, care and commerce.