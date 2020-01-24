ViacomCBS promotes Liza Burnett Fefferman

NEW YORK: ViacomCBS Domestic Media Networks has promoted Liza Burnett Fefferman to EVP of communications for the company’s newly created entertainment and youth group.

The company promoted Fefferman this week. She is continuing to report to Chris McCarthy, president of entertainment and youth brands for ViacomCBS Domestic Media Networks.

Previously, Fefferman was SVP of comms for MTV, VH1, CMT and Logo. She will continue to lead comms for those brands and will take on responsibility for Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, Pop, TV Land and their respective content studios. Fefferman is overseeing about 30 staffers in the U.S.

The last person to lead communications for Comedy Central, Paramount Network and TV Land was SVP Steve Albani, who has left the company, according to an internal memo from McCarthy. Albani was not immediately available for comment.

"I will be overseeing the comms and press teams for the combined entertainment and youth group brands," said Fefferman. "That will include everything from strategy, series launches, awards campaigns, corporate, internal — everything that touches comms falls under my purview."

Fefferman will also continue to co-lead MTV Documentary Films with Nina Diaz, president of content and chief creative officer.

Following the merger of CBS and Viacom in early 2019, the combined company restructured its content and digital leadership teams to streamline operations. In November, McCarthy, then president of MTV, VH1, CMT and Logo, became president of entertainment and youth brands for ViacomCBS Domestic Media Networks. He added Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel and TV Land brands to his responsibilities at that time.

"I am excited to work with [McCarthy] and our exceptional leadership team to leverage our superpowers, grow our collective reach and help take these iconic brands to new heights in this ever-changing landscape," Fefferman said.

Jacqueline Parkes' role has been broadened as well. She was previously CMO and EVP of digital studios for MTV, VH1 and Logo before she was promoted to CMO and head of digital studios for ViacomCBS' entertainment and youth brands.

Fefferman joined Viacom in May 2016, overseeing comms for VH1 and Logo, with MTV and CMT added to her portfolio later. She was integral in replacing the iconic "Moon Man" statuette with a "Moon Person," and the elimination of separate categories for actors and actresses, at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Previously, Fefferman led communications at Radius, where she oversaw campaigns for 40 film releases, including Academy Award winners Citizenfour and 20 Feet from Stardom. She has also held senior positions at Samuel Goldwyn Films and was an independent PR and marketing consultant.

Fefferman was a PRWeek Power List member in 2019.