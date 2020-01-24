Just briefly: People moves and account wins

People moves

CLEVELAND

Dix & Eaton has promoted Theresa Allen to controller; Angela Almasy, Joanne Darrah and Nicolle Huffman to assistant vice presidents; Angela Martin to senior account executive; and Cheryl Egan to executive assistant. It also hired Natalie Robson as a content strategist.

CHICAGO

Current Global has hired Lisa Shichijo as an SVP, Andria Arena joins as VP, and Megan Gyrion and Beth Schifflin join as senior managers.

NEW YORK

Marketing agency Sopexa has hired Gerland van Ackere as MD of its U.S. office. Sopexa is a member of Hopscotch Groupe, a Paris-headquartered agency specializing in international marketing communication for food, beverage and lifestyle clients. Gerland was previously at brand studio NSG/SWAT as partner and business development and operations director.

Scott Berwitz has joined McCann Worldgroup’s global communications team as SVP, global director of marketing communications. He was previously at IPG’s Mediabrands as SVP, corporate communications.

ROCKVILLE, MD

Bright MLS, a multiple listing service for real estate professionals in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington, DC and West Virginia has hired Chris Finnegan as chief marketing and communications officer. He had been SVP of comms for Discovery, Inc.

TORONTO

Integrated communications and marketing firm Beattie Tartan has hired Nicole Amiel to manage its Eastern Canadian growth in Ontario, Quebec and the Maritime provinces.

WASHINGTON, DC

Purple Strategies has hired Rebecca Ballard as managing director, communications, marketing and engagement. She was previously at Hill+Knowlton Strategies as head of communication and culture.

Charter Communications named Avery Boggs group VP policy communications. She had been EVP of marketing and strategy development at Plus Communications.

Dan Rene has joined Kglobal as an MD. He was previously an SVP at Levick.

Red Banyan, a communications consulting firm, has hired Asher Levine as principal and managing director. Most recently, he managed Miami-based JeffreyGroup.

WESTCHESTER, ILL.

Ingredion Incorporated, a global provider of ingredient solutions, has hired Tiffany Willis as VP of investor relations and corporate communications officer.

Account wins

NEW YORK

Affect was picked by Unbound Tech, which provides a multi-party computation based cryptography platform for enterprises.

Mitchell has been retained by Designer Brands as PR AOR.

Lifestyle PR and marketing agency Magrino is now representing Casa Cruz, Hudson Yards Grill, SusieCakes and Venturini Baldini.

In other news…

AUSTIN

Marketing agency Pen & Tell Us has rebranded as Big Thirst Marketing reflecting its focus on the beverage industry.

MUMBAI

Brand strategy firm WolfzHowl Strategic Instigations is now partnering with semiotics specialist firm, Leapfrog Strategy Consulting.

NEW YORK

PR firm Baretz+Brunelle has created a NewLaw practice and hired Brad Blickstein and Beatrice Seravello as partners to lead it.