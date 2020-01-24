Golin picks Clifford Lopez as Dallas office lead

DALLAS: Golin has named Clifford Lopez MD of its Dallas, Texas, office.

Lopez, who reports to Golin’s central region president Ginger Porter, started leading the office of approximately 100 people on January 6. Golin’s Dallas office was led by Alex Tan until last October, when he became head of digital for the central region, a new role at the company.

Lopez will be focused on tech, digital and analytics offerings in Dallas along with corporate communications, according to a statement from Golin.

Lopez told PRWeek he is still "assessing what’s on the ground," but noted that he expects to be adding staff.

"[We’ll be] picking up more digital influencer hires and have openings in the office now," he said.

Porter said she hired Lopez because he understands "how to exploit technology and platforms to help our clients earn attention for their brands."

Before joining Golin, Lopez had taken almost a year off after leaving iCrossing, where he was MD, in October 2018. Prior to that he was president of Optaros by MRM//McCann and EVP and chief technology officer for MRM//McCann.

In December, Golin named Matt Neale as sole CEO, abandoning the "CEO+" model it adopted after Fred Cook stepped down as chief executive three years ago. Former co-CEO Gary Rudnick assumed the new role of global president and COO, reporting to Neale, who in turn reports to Andy Polansky, chairman and CEO of Interpublic’s Constituency Management Group.

Also in December, Miso Robotics, a startup building AI into robots for restaurants and food-service providers, selected Golin to manage communications for an equity crowdfunding round and its thought leadership and product positioning.

Golin also promoted Carrie von der Sitt to the newly created role of global head of growth and Ron D’Innocenzo as its first North American chief creative officer.

In October Omnicom Group’s PR firms reported an organic revenue decrease of 3.8% in Q3 to $337.2 million. The percentage increase was compared with Q3 2018, which was up 2.3% from the year prior.

According to the PRWeek Agency Business Report 2019, revenue at Golin grew 5% in 2018 to $218 million.