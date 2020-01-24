Two prominent fashion and beauty PR firms call it quits

NEW YORK: Beauty and fashion firm Siren PR has shut down after operating for more than 20 years.

The firm’s owner Winnie Beattie confirmed the closure in a statement shared with PRWeek. Beattie said she was proud of what the agency accomplished.

"The industry has changed dramatically since we launched in 1999, and I am sorry to say we could no longer operate the way we once did," she said.

Beattie declined to comment on whether Siren clients were transferred to another agency or what employees received after the business closed. Its client roster has over the years included Kerastase, Deborah Lippmann, Tresemmé, Serge Lutens perfume and Shu Uemura Art of Hair, she said via email.

Siren’s closure follows the announcement that fashion PR firm Black Frame would close its doors on February 28.

Black Frame founder and president Brian Phillips told Vogue Business the future of PR is a "fusion between the worlds of content, with film and TV and advertising." Black Frame’s clients include Nike, Herschel Supply Co., Helmut Lang, Kenzo and Converse.

Melissa Duren Conner, a partner and MD at Jennifer Bett Communications, said the closing of both these firms should be taken seriously by PR pros working in fashion, retail, health and wellness and other related areas. It’s a reminder that "PR has to evolve," she added.

Beattie currently owns and operates a boutique retail shop called Warm in Manhattan.