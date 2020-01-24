Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know Friday morning

Candy company Ferrara has named Gary Osifchin SVP of consumer engagement and insights. Osifchin, who is reporting to CEO Todd Siwak, oversees media, consumer insights and analytics, consumer engagement, partnership and licensing, digital and social media, brand PR and Ferrara’s in-house creative studio.

Wells Fargo’s former CEO John Stumpf is being fined $17.5 million and can never work for a bank again — punishment for leading the bank while it created thousands of fake customer accounts — the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency announced Thursday. Stumpf left the bank in October 2016 after it was revealed that employees opened the accounts, and didn’t tell customers, in order to fill quotas. (UPI)

The PRWeek Davos Edition: GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis; PayPal's SVP of corporate affairs Franz Paasche; and J&J's VP of innovation, global health and policy communication Seema Kumar chatted with PRWeek’s VP and editorial director Steve Barrett, in Davos for the 2020 World Economic Forum.

President Trump will become the first president to attend the March for Life rally in Washington, D.C. today. The anti-abortion event is held each year to coincide with the anniversary of the 1973 Supreme Court Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion. (USA Today)

Sports news and opinion media brand Deadspin will relaunch under newly hired editor-in-chief Jim Rich. Last fall, all of Deadspin’s editorial staff quit when G/O Media, the site’s parent company, ordered editors to only cover sports. Rich was previously editor-in-chief of the New York Daily News, executive editor at Huffpost, and the New York Post’s night sports editor. G/O Media bought Deadspin from Univision as part of its acquisition of Gizmodo Media Group last year from Univision. (New York Post)