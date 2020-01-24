Neilson Active Holidays' 'best job in the world' launches

The overseas activity holidays specialist has kicked off a search to find its Active Ambassador for 2020, nicknamed Neilson's COO (chief 'oomph' officer). The selected candidate will be given a £50,000 annual package including salary, year-round snow and beach holidays and experiences, and relevant kit.

The influencer/blogger-type role is designed to work around the candidate's day job or the commitments of a busy parent. Candidates will have to prove they are effective micro-influencers.

Running until mid-April, the £5,000 PR and social-media campaign is a new strategy from the holiday firm, designed to develop a year-round relationship with its customers – rather than the transactional relationship typical of package holidays – and to build Neilson as an active lifestyle brand.

The campaign launched this week with a survey of Britain's most 'couch-potato cities', which was topped by London and Brighton.

David Taylor, chief executive of Neilson Active Holidays, said: "Activity, inspiration, health, encouraging people to try something new or spend more time doing things you love, are all at the heart of what we do here at Neilson. Therefore, with the creation of this new role we really hope the successful candidate will ignite some oomph, and look forward to this being the start of our mission in helping the UK to get active."

The competition will be judged on votes first and foremost and the level of support garnered throughout participants' campaigns to become Neilson's COO.

The five candidates with the highest number of public votes via hashtag #GetYourActiveOn will be selected for final interviews at Neilson Active Holidays HQ. Anyone wishing to apply should click here.