Candy company Ferrara hires food industry veteran Gary Osifchin

CHICAGO: Candy company Ferrara has named Gary Osifchin as SVP of consumer engagement and insights.

Osifchin, who is reporting to CEO Todd Siwak, started in the job on December 2, overseeing media, consumer insights and analytics, consumer engagement, partnership and licensing, digital and social media, brand PR and Ferrara’s in-house creative studio.

"Ferrara is a company that is on the radar right now," he said. "It is a leader in sweet snacking and confection and with the acquisition of Keebler this company is one that is very dynamic and fast-paced and focused on winning in the market."

Ferrara owns sugar brands, such as Sweetarts and Pixy Stix; chocolate brands such as Butterfinger and Baby Ruth; and cookie brands such as Famous Amos and Keebler. It is part of Ferrero Group, which owns Nutella, Kinder and Tic Tac.

Ferrero Group is a privately held company owned by the Ferrero family. Giovanni Ferrero is its executive chairman. It bought Keebler cookies and related businesses from Kellogg in a deal that closed in July in $1.3 billion.

"When I was meeting with the leadership team, I was impressed with their values around agility, collaboration and leading with integrity," he added.

First on his list, Osifchin said, is building on the brand growth the company has experienced and working on multicultural outreach including a push into the African-American market.

Osifchin ran his own consultancy for most of 2019 before joining Ferrara. He has also worked at Mondelez International, Kraft Foods and Cadbury.