Zignal Labs promotes Jennifer Granston to chief customer officer

SAN FRANCISCO: Zignal Labs has promoted Jennifer Granston to chief customer officer.

Granston will oversee customer engagement and experience, leading initiatives and teams in customer success, implementation, training and strategy and insights, according to a statement from the company.

She joined Zignal in March 2019 as head of strategy and insights. Previously, Granston worked at WE for almost 20 years, most recently as global COO and president of insight and analytics.

Granston said via email that PR customers are demanding as much visibility into their work as marketers and added that it’s important for them to leverage data to predict outcomes and influence strategy.

"We are working with the largest global enterprise brands across finance, health, energy, technology and consumer and helping them transform their functions to be more data-driven and outcome-focused, as well as make informed decisions that will help them build and protect their brands," she added.

Zignal cofounder Josh Ginsberg left his position as CEO to join Facebook in November as VP of public affairs and marketing. Cofounder and president Adam Beaugh replaced him.

Zignal hired David Atlas as CMO last year. It also promoted Jonathan Dodson to chief technology officer and Aaron Hayes-Roth to VP of business and corporate development.

In February 2018, Zignal raised $30 million in a funding round led by Blum Capital Partners and North Atlantic Capital. The company is headquartered in San Francisco and has offices in New York City and Washington, DC. Its clients include Under Armour, the Public Goods Project and Uber.