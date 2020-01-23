Wait just one minute... was Mr. Peanut's death faked?

Is this just another take on the IHOP/IHOb stunt?

Caption: Peanut shrines are popping up (image via @NickLawtonTV )
Mr. Peanut is dead. Long live Mr. Peanut?

The iconic mascot of Planters supposedly died in a fiery blast this week. His funeral is set for the third quarter of Super Bowl LIV. 

But social media sleuths never miss a beat, and they’re already speculating about how, not if, the world’s dapperest peanut will make his comeback. Many are comparing Planters’ stunt to IHOP’s temporary rebrand to IHOb.

Do you think he is really gone? Tweet at @PRWeekUS or take our poll below.

