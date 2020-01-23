Wait just one minute... was Mr. Peanut's death faked?

Mr. Peanut is dead. Long live Mr. Peanut?

The iconic mascot of Planters supposedly died in a fiery blast this week. His funeral is set for the third quarter of Super Bowl LIV.

But social media sleuths never miss a beat, and they’re already speculating about how, not if, the world’s dapperest peanut will make his comeback. Many are comparing Planters’ stunt to IHOP’s temporary rebrand to IHOb.

I feel another ihop/ihob fiasco coming on with this whole #RIPeanut thing. — Laura Lowrey ? (@Lauraly818) January 22, 2020

