The PR Week Davos Edition: 1.23.2020

PRWeek VP and editorial director Steve Barrett chatted with GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis; PayPal's SVP of corporate affairs Franz Paasche; and J&J's VP of innovation, global health and policy communication Seema Kumar at Davos for the 2020 World Economic Forum.

Ellis previews some groundbreaking research about the impact of brands featuring gay and lesbian characters in their marketing and communications.

Paasche reveals the unique value of companies and organizations attending the WEF in Davos.

And Kumar talks about the communications imperatives when pandemics such as the new coronavirus appear on the scene.