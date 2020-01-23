Organix adds two new firms to agency roster

The Fourth Angel and VCCP will work alongside Organix’s existing creative agency, The Gate, who were appointed in 2018, and other digital and shopper marketing partners.

The agencies will work as an integrated comms team to deliver "thought-provoking" activations, based around their recently launched new campaign platform: ‘Fuel their Wonder.’

The Fourth Angel founder Angie Moxham and Becky Westaway will lead the account team.

Moxham said: "Our job is to make sure parents are making informed choices when buying baby and early years food and snacks. And understand the role first foods have in influencing their children’s future palate."

Joint chief strategy officer Simon Jenkins and Simon White will lead the account at VCCP.

"The standard of proposals we received were extremely high, but what made VCCP and The Fourth Angel stand out was the level of passion and understanding they had for the brand. They both also demonstrated a clear strategy in achieving their goals and challenged our thinking," said Philip von Jagow, MD at Organix.