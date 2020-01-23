Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

From PRWeek’s Steve Barrett at the World Economic Forum: The heir to the British throne, Prince Charles, diverted the negative narrative around the British royal family with his speech to the Davos community. Ferried to the congress hall in an electric-powered Jag, Charles exhorted the international community to use their wealth to save the planet. And, unlike "optimistic" President Donald Trump the day before, he found time to meet "pessimistic" teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg. In other Davos news, PRWeek convened a stellar group of in-house comms and marketing leaders there on Wednesday, including Procter & Gamble’s Craig Buchholtz, Citi's Jennifer Lowney, Levi Strauss' Kelly McGinnis and Hewlett Packard Enterprise CMO Jim Jackson. The group discussed the big trends at #WEF2020, why it's important to be there, how internal comms leads purposeful brands and the dynamic between the communications and marketing functions.

A big change at Hallmark, following last month’s same-sex ad flap. Bill Abbott, the president and CEO of Hallmark parent company Crown Media, is leaving after 11 years in the position. Mike Perry, president and CEO of Hallmark Cards, told outlets his team will begin a search for Abbott’s replacement. In December, after facing backlash for pulling four Zola commercials featuring a same-sex couple kissing during their marriage ceremony, Hallmark apologized and reinstated the ads.

TikTok is seeking a U.S.-based CEO. The new chief may be in charge of the app's "non-technical functions" — relating to advertising and operations, according to Bloomberg. The hire could help TikTok distance itself from Chinese parent company ByteDance, thus appeasing concerns that the Chinese government plays a role in censoring content and accessing user data.

Food for thought. Linda Eatherton, a Ketchum partner and director of its global food and nutrition practice, has left the firm to start Eatherton Consulting. Her consultancy will focus on companies, organizations and projects that affect society’s food supply and value chain. PRWeek has all the details.

Just how do influencers get that perfect shot? To social media stars’ chagrin, now we know. User Tank Sinatra set up the Instagram account Influencers in the Wild this month. As the name suggests, the page provides a behind-the-scenes look at how far influencers – and their partners – will go for a snap.