Women in PR unveils most diverse committee in its history

WPR unveiled the most diverse committee in its 58-year history at its AGM last night.

Following a members' vote, new committee members were reavealed. This includes:

Ngozi Emeagi, global media and PR lead at MS Amlin;

Jane Fordham, founder of Jane Fordham Consulting;

Addy Frederick, group communications manager at Prudential;

Charlie Mulock, director at Hope & Glory PR;

Sneha Patel, senior adviser for external and international affairs at the Mayor of London's office, City Hall;

Natalie Trice, PR director and founder of Natalie Trice Consultancy and PR School.

Several committee members are stepping into senior WPR roles to succeed outgoing members.

Blog editor and Lloyd's Register group head of external communications Sarah Samee steps into the vice-president role, succeeding Direct Line Group's Claire Foster.

Britvic head of brand PR Davnet Doran becomes treasurer, succeeding independent consultant Nicola Hyde.

The PR Network's co-founders George Blizzard and Nicky Regazzoni, who have led PRWeek and WPR's flagship mentoring scheme since 2017, are also stepping down and handing the reins to Anna Geffert, founder of Hera Communications Strategies, and WE Communications UK MD Ruth Allchurch.

Events secretary Jane Baerselman, a director at Teal Communications, and committee member Ali Jeremy, director of marketing and communications at the NSPCC, also step down after several years on the committee.

"I want to take the opportunity to say a huge thank you to Nicola, Claire, George, Nicky, Jane and Ali for the massive contribution they have made to Women in PR," WPR president Bibi Hilton said.

"Our committee volunteers their time on top of busy professional and personal lives, and we are hugely grateful for the hard work and dedication they have given over a significant number of years."

Hilton said she looked forward to working with the new committee members, who bring with them "a genuine passion to improve equality and diversity and a wealth of experience and knowledge on the issues and opportunities facing women in our industry today".

WPR also revealed impressive growth in the past year. Since January 2019, the organisation has grown its membership by 42 per cent to a total of 339 members.