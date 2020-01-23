TGI Fridays books retained PR agency

The scope of work for the "six-figure" account includes national and regional press office management, brand campaigns, news hijacking, new product and menu communications, and crisis and issues management.

The casual-dining restaurant chain has undergone several changes to its leadership team, including the recent appointment of former Virgin Active chief executive Robert Cook as CEO, and Dan Staples as chief marketing officer.

Stripe has been working on the January launch of a TGI Fridays’ vegan menu, featuring a 'Watermelon Steak', which has received coverage in Mail Online, LADbible, the Daily Mirror and other media outlets.

Stripe Communications managing director Chris Stevenson said: "The potential for TGI Fridays is huge and we are incredibly excited to work with [its] new leadership team to drive new customers into TGI's and remind lapsed customers of the unmistakable Fridays experience they've been missing."

TGI Fridays' Staples said: "In what will be a very busy year for the business, Stripe will help us make TGI Fridays relevant again to find a positive place in the hearts and minds of our guests, both new and old."

The account was previously held by 3 Monkeys Zeno, which decided not to repitch for the business.

The agency's managing director, Christine Jewell, told PRWeek: "We worked with TGIF for nine years and enjoyed great success and fun times with their team. The TGIF culture is really special and we wish it the very best with its new PR partner."