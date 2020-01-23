Pitch update: AfterShokz, Tracks, Audoo, Good Catch, Visit Denver, Gulliver's Valley Theme Park and more

Visit Denver hires Black Diamond

London-based PR and communications agency Black Diamond has been appointed by tourist board Visit Denver (above) to act as its inaugral UK PR agency. The city hopes to cement its reputation as an international cultural destination.

Richmond & Towers reels in Good Catch

Food and drink PR specialist Richmond & Towers has been appointed by Gathered Foods to launch the Good Catch brand into Tesco stores across the UK. The brief includes a PR launch and a year-round programme of media relations, content creation, influencer outreach and experiential.

ICYMI, Swedish fashion brand Happy Socks appointed a new retained PR agency in the UK, following a competitive pitch process.

Audoo renews contract with The PHA Group

The PHA Group has announced that Audoo – a tech company 'powering a transparent music industry' by helping performing rights organisations monitor the broadcast of music in public spaces – has elected to renew its contract for UK PR support. The agency will manage Audoo's comms through a time of strategic growth, and continue to develop the brand's presence in national media and key trade publications.

Sidekick wins new family theme park appointment

Gulliver’s Valley Theme Park Resort has hired Sidekick PR to keep people up to date with the progress of this exciting project in South Yorkshire. The new theme park will include more than 50 rides. Sidekick's brief will include building relationships with the local community and businesses in the area.

Redhill picks up EU and US clients

Global comms agency Redhill has secured several international clients, including Tracks (Berlin), Palm Drive Capital (New York), and Enterprise Estonia (Tallinn). The agency now services a range of industries, from venture capital, SMEs and startups to corporate and government, and began its expansion into the European and US markets in early 2018.

US-based celebrity fundraising platform Omaze hired Olley Goss PR to lead consumer and corporate PR campaigns for its official UK launch next month.

AfterShokz tunes in to Fusion Media

Fusion Media, the integrated marketing and communications agency for endurance sport has been appointed by AfterShokz, the manufacturer of bone conduction headphones.The agency's brief is to lead on UK PR and social-media strategy, focusing on engaging cycling, running and swimming audiences. In addition, Fusion will be tasked with two product launches aimed at helping the brand reach a new, younger audience.

Palm PR secures wellness brand

Food and Drink communications agency Palm PR & Digital has been appointed by Body and Mind Botanicals to manage its PR and digital campaigns. The brand is an organic, British wellness brand founded by a team of cannabis experts. The brand has appointed Palm to highlight the health and wellbeing benefits of legal cannabis to as many people as possible.

Broadcast Pix is seeing Bubble

Bubble Agency, the global PR, marketing and events specialist for the media and entertainment technology and services sectors, has been appointed by video production company Broadcast Pix. The brand has briefed the agency to create a "louder voice to reach new markets".

TGI Fridays booked a new retained PR consultancy for 2020, following a competitive pitch process.

BWP adds Bruce's Doggy Day Care

BWP has added new client Bruce's Doggy Day Care to its brand division after winning the UK PR account in a competitive pitch. Its first task is to launch the brand's new daycare site, which will open in High Wycombe later this month. The account will be directed by PR and comms senior account director Jo Moody, with support from the rest of her PR team, and will be overseen by head of PR Nicola Goodman.