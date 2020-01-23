Movers & Shakers: H+K, We Are Social, Sard Verbinnen, Infinite Global, Clark Comms and more

H+K Germany hires new chief creative strategy officer

Global PR agency Hill+Knowlton Strategies (H+K) has appointed Jann Eicker (above) as chief creative strategy officer in Germany. Eicker will lead the firm's German Innovation and Creative Hub, to help continue the transformation of the way communication strategies are delivered to clients across H+K.

New chairman at Clark Communications

PR, digital and design consultancy Clark Communications has appointed Par Equity founder Paul Atkinson as chairman to help accelerate its ambitious growth plans. Atkinson has also made a material investment in the consultancy, alongside existing shareholders Angela Hughes, director, and Lesley Brydon, founder and managing director.

Current Global expands senior UK leadership

Interpublic Group agency Current Global has announced that Lakshmi Rajendran has joined as a director in its London office. With expertise in technology and corporate communications, Rajendran will help co-ordinate the agency’s work for Microsoft Europe. Her appointment follows swiftly on from that of Nivey Nocher, who joined the agency earlier this month as UK director of health.

Paul Downes joins Sard Verbinnen as advisory director

Sard Verbinnen & Co, the global strategic communications firm, has announced that Paul Downes (above) has joined the firm's advisory board. He has more than 30 years of experience as a strategic and financial communications expert. Downes will advise clients and contribute to the firm's continued growth by providing business development and strategic counsel across its practice areas.

Infinite Global grows financial services practice with senior London hire

International communications firm Infinite Global has appointed James Gittings as an account director to its financial services comms team in London. He joins the agency with more than seven years' experience within the PR and corporate comms industry.

We Are Social makes UK promotion

Creative agency We Are Social has promoted Gareth Leeding to executive creative director in the UK. Leeding was the first creative to be hired by the social-led agency in 2012. Two years ago, he co-founded We Are Social Sport. The agency says this division now accounts for 30 per cent of its overall revenue and boasts clients such as Guinness, MLB and Pepsi.

Seymour PR bolsters senior team

Boutique agency and news-generation service Seymour PR has recruited campaigns and comms specialist Carina McKeown as a senior account director, to help drive forward the agency’s sustainability and purpose client portfolio. McKeown will lead the design and execution of change campaigns for existing clients while helping to develop Seymour PR's client offering in the purpose space.