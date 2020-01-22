In memoriam: 6 of Mr. Peanut's nuttiest tweets

Mr. Peanut left an indelible mark on the world of mascots and social media.
The Planters mascot died at 104 years old on Wednesday, in a fiery blast.
Despite his age, Mr. Peanut cultivated a devoted following of more than 58,000 followers on Twitter.
To celebrate the bawdy old nut’s life, here are some of his strangest dunks and quips that were by turns pornographic and offbeat, perfect for Twitter. Gone but not forgotten.
INCOMING!— The Estate of Mr. Peanut (@MrPeanut) November 22, 2019
??
??
??
??
??
?? https://t.co/9KTadmiE6m
January 3, 2020
Say YES to nuts this November! pic.twitter.com/nCkmY4IkD1— The Estate of Mr. Peanut (@MrPeanut) November 4, 2019
You’re halfway there. #Nov15— The Estate of Mr. Peanut (@MrPeanut) November 15, 2019
Silent nut. Holy nut.— The Estate of Mr. Peanut (@MrPeanut) December 26, 2019
This is what I like to call a nut sack. pic.twitter.com/FFFtFJiBH3— The Estate of Mr. Peanut (@MrPeanut) February 4, 2019