Roast in peace: Brand mascots pay tribute to Mr. Peanut after unexpected death

Avert your eyes: A graphic video of Mr. Peanut's death was released on Wednesday.

No need to adjust your monocle. It has sadly been confirmed that Mr. Peanut, the longtime mascot for Planters, died in a fiery blast, heroically saving actors Wesley Snipes and Matt Walsh.

Those with a weak disposition, avert your eyes, as Mr. Peanut’s social media channels decided not to censor the graphic video as they shared it with fans on Wednesday.

Planters’ Super Bowl ad, called "Road Trip," shows Mr. Peanut, Snipes and Walsh on a journey in the Nutmobile until it flies off a cliff. The trio jumps out and fortunately are able to grab hold of a tree branch, but they are too heavy and it cracks under their weight. Mr. Peanut sacrifices himself so that his friends can live to see another day, falling to his death as the Nutmobile explodes below.

It’s tough to say if the explosion or the fall killed him.

In the wake of his death, the account @MrPeanut changed its name to The Estate of Mr. Peanut on Twitter and tweeted, "It is with heavy hearts that we confirm that Mr. Peanut has died at 104. In the ultimate selfless act, he sacrificed himself to save his friends when they needed him most. Please pay your respects with #RIPeanut."

The account’s avatar was changed to a picture of a monocle with a tear, a nod to Mr. Peanut’s dandy fashion style that included a top hat, monocle, white gloves, spats and a cane. Planters’ parent Kraft Heinz Company also tweeted about his passing.

PRWeek’s editorial team tips our tophat to you, Mr. Peanut. Here’s how other mascots and brands paid tribute upon hearing the dreadful news on Wednesday.

