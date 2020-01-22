Roast in peace: Brand mascots pay tribute to Mr. Peanut after unexpected death

No need to adjust your monocle. It has sadly been confirmed that Mr. Peanut, the longtime mascot for Planters, died in a fiery blast, heroically saving actors Wesley Snipes and Matt Walsh.

Those with a weak disposition, avert your eyes, as Mr. Peanut’s social media channels decided not to censor the graphic video as they shared it with fans on Wednesday.

Planters’ Super Bowl ad, called "Road Trip," shows Mr. Peanut, Snipes and Walsh on a journey in the Nutmobile until it flies off a cliff. The trio jumps out and fortunately are able to grab hold of a tree branch, but they are too heavy and it cracks under their weight. Mr. Peanut sacrifices himself so that his friends can live to see another day, falling to his death as the Nutmobile explodes below.

It’s tough to say if the explosion or the fall killed him.

We’re devastated to confirm that Mr. Peanut is gone. He died doing what he did best – having people’s backs when they needed him most. #RIPeanut pic.twitter.com/12PyWYJB7J — The Estate of Mr. Peanut (@MrPeanut) January 22, 2020

In the wake of his death, the account @MrPeanut changed its name to The Estate of Mr. Peanut on Twitter and tweeted, "It is with heavy hearts that we confirm that Mr. Peanut has died at 104. In the ultimate selfless act, he sacrificed himself to save his friends when they needed him most. Please pay your respects with #RIPeanut."

The account’s avatar was changed to a picture of a monocle with a tear, a nod to Mr. Peanut’s dandy fashion style that included a top hat, monocle, white gloves, spats and a cane. Planters’ parent Kraft Heinz Company also tweeted about his passing.

We’re sad to confirm the tragic passing of our dear friend, @MrPeanut. As Planter’s beloved mascot for 104 years, he lived his life bringing joy to others and he will be deeply missed. In lieu of flowers, please share this image of his monocle and #RIPeanut to honor his life. — Kraft Heinz Company (@KraftHeinzCo) January 22, 2020

PRWeek’s editorial team tips our tophat to you, Mr. Peanut. Here’s how other mascots and brands paid tribute upon hearing the dreadful news on Wednesday.

Mr. Clean

Snickers

We, too, would sacrifice it all for the nut #RIPeanut (a real one). — SNICKERS (@SNICKERS) January 22, 2020

Oreo

Help us give a 21 dunk salute to our nutty and sweet friend #RIPeanut



??

?? https://t.co/XdG0MoRUCr — OREO Cookie (@Oreo) January 22, 2020

Antiques Roadshow

BarkBox

Just as we began to celebrate getting our page back from the squirrels, we were hit with the saddest news. Mr. Peanut was a selfless legume-man who gave the office pups peanut butter many a time, and his hourglass-shaped presence will be missed. Rest easy, @MrPeanut #RIPeanut pic.twitter.com/FLh666EaNi — BarkBox (@barkbox) January 22, 2020

Ritz Crackers

Jeopardy!

He may have been completely nuts, but he died a hero. #RIPeanut https://t.co/3wdxokAUHk — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) January 22, 2020

Chuck E. Cheese

Origin PC

PETA

RIP Mr. Peanut who was a splendid source of protein to vegans everywhere.#RIPeanut ???? https://t.co/YS9IImRxlW — PETA (@peta) January 22, 2020

Cartoon Art Museum

Our condolences to the entire Peanut family. He was a true giant of advertising. https://t.co/bPsXgfntqY — Cartoon Art Museum (@cartoonart) January 22, 2020

R/GA

Look I'm sorry Mr. Peanut died but I can only feel so much for a guy who was still wearing a top hat and a monocle in 2020. — R/GA (@RGA) January 22, 2020

