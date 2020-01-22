Brian Communications brings on Bill Marimow and David Demarest as senior advisers

PHILADELPHIA: Brian Communications has added former journalist Bill Marimow and political comms pro David Demarest as senior advisers.

Brian Tierney, CEO of Brian Communications, said the two are consultants rather than salaried employees, and that their positions will develop according to client needs. He did not disclose when they started at the firm or what clients they will be working with.

Before working with Brian Communications, Marimow was VP of strategic development and an editor at The Philadelphia Inquirer. A two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter, Marimow retired from the paper last year.

Marimow worked for Tierney before, when the latter was publisher at The Philadelphia Inquirer and CEO of Philadelphia Media Holdings, the company that temporarily owned both the Inquirer and The Philadelphia Daily News.

The fictional character Charles Marimow on HBO’s The Wire is largely seen as a public swipe against Bill Marimow by the show’s creator David Simon. Marimow and Simon were former colleagues at the Baltimore Sun.

Most recently, Demarest was a lecturer at the Stanford Graduate School of Business and president and founder of AspenLine Reputation Strategies, according to his LinkedIn profile. Tierney said Demarest will continue teaching, but declined to comment on if he would still run AspenLine.

Demarest had also been VP of public affairs for Stanford University, EVP of comms at Visa and Bank of America and worked as White House communications director during the George H. W. Bush administration.

Tierney launched Brian Communications in 2010 after Philadelphia Media Holdings went bankrupt that same year and the two newspapers were auctioned off.

Before the creation of Philadelphia Media Holdings, Tierney was CEO and founder of Tierney Communications, a company he sold to Interpublic Group in 1998.