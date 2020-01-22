Infiniti Motor Company names Wendy Orthman GM of global comms

YOKOHAMA, JAPAN: Infiniti Motor Company has promoted Wendy Orthman to GM of global comms, effective April 1.

Orthman will replace Trevor Hale in the position and relocate to Yokohama, Japan. Hale, who has overseen global external and internal comms for Infiniti since September 2016, will remain in the role until March 31 to facilitate a smooth transition. At that point, he will leave the company to pursue a new opportunity, according to a statement from Infiniti.

In her new role, Orthman will report to Michael Colleran, deputy chairman of Infiniti Motor Company. She’ll have a functional reporting line to Travis Parman, VP of comms for Nissan North America and Nissan international comms and global engagement.

Currently, Orthman is senior manager of product lifecycle, lifestyle and brand comms for Nissan North America. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, she joined Nissan in 2015 after PR posts at Chrysler, Coatings Specialist Group and General Motors, according to her LinkedIn profile.

At Chrysler, Orthman was Midwest PR manager. She was director of integrated marketing comms at Coatings and was involved in product comms at GM.

This comms leadership transition coincides with broader changes within Infiniti as the carmaker moves its global headquarters from Hong Kong to Yokohama, where parent company Nissan is based, according to the South China Morning Post. Sales at Infiniti have fallen across some of its key markets. The company is focusing more of its efforts on electric and autonomous vehicles.