PRWeek Jobs, the official job site for PRWeek, has overhauled its job search and job alert email experiences to make it easier for you as jobseekers to find the PR and communications roles you're looking for. Similarly, employers can use the updated job posting function to help them find the right talent they need.
In order to keep the job site current and relevant to reflect industry changes, PRWeek Jobs has extended its list of search terms under the categories of ‘discipline’, ‘sector’, ‘contract type’ and ‘seniority level’. It has also introduced a new ‘benefits’ category to address the increasingly candidate-driven market whereby employers are having to work harder than ever to attract and retain top talent.
The remit of a PR and communications professional has broadened in recent years to encompass a wider scope of responsibilities. New search terms under its ‘disciplines’ category now include ‘corp-sumer’, ‘purpose / cause communications’, ‘social media’, ‘employee engagement’, ‘creative’, ‘influencer engagement’ and many more.
With the rise of flexible working, contract types have changed significantly over the last three to five years too, so new tags on the site now include ‘flexi-contract’ and ‘maternity / paternity’ cover. In addition, ‘job share’ and ‘work from home’ have been added to the ‘hours’ category.
Candidates can now also search for roles based on seniority level, such as ‘intern / apprentice’, ‘manager / mid-management’ and ‘specialist’.
Company culture is one of the key factors candidates consider when looking for a new job, so a new ‘benefits’ category has been introduced to take this into account at the job search stage, including a wide array of employee perks companies may offer, from bonuses and pension schemes to flexible working hours, wellness programmes and additional maternity / paternity benefits.
To further help candidates, the job alerts by email function has also received an upgrade that incorporates all of the new search terms. These email alerts can be set-up so that you receive daily notifications of new vacancies that meet your criteria.
Joe Edmonds, commercial director, PRWeek Jobs , comments: "The recruitment landscape is constantly evolving, and this is particularly true in the PR and communications space. We needed to adapt by changing our search categories and terms to assist the existing and new generation of talent, as well as the organisations recruiting for this talent.
"We’re therefore very excited to be able to serve our jobseekers better with easier access to the most relevant jobs, as well as helping recruiters to reach the right candidates."