Foot Locker launches agency review

Footwear and clothing giant Foot Locker is looking for a new social media agency partner to go on a retainer in the UK, PRWeek has learned.

PRWeek understands the brief includes social strategy, content creation and community management, and the review process is at an early stage.

Creativebrief is helping Foot Locker with the review, but declined to comment.

Foot Locker currently works with Isobar Amsterdam for its UK and European social media requirements. It has also worked with M&C Saatchi Public Relations for PR, and Virtue for creative.