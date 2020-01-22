Creator and influencer council launches in Philippines

Content creators, influencers, and marketing professionals have come together in the Philippines to form the Creator and Influencer Council of the Philippines (CICP), an organisation that aims to establish the country’s influencer marketing ecosystem. Its objective is to empower creators, influencers, and brands in meeting their marketing and business objectives.

CICP will focus on three member segments: content creators and influencers; brand and marketing practitioners; and creative, media and digital agencies. At the same time, brands and agencies are provided with tools and information on influencer marketing, as well as access to the right influencers to achieve their marketing goals.

Members will also benefit from programmes such as content masterclasses, and influencer matching and recognition platforms. Most importantly, CICP is working towards creating the Creator and Influencer Code of Ethics to serve as guide for influencers and marketing professionals.

"CICP was founded on the premise that more companies recognise the impact that content creators and influencers have in building their brands and reaching their customers," said Jim Guzman, network head of social media at Dentsu Aegis Network and leader of the council.

The council was founded by media veteran Donald Lim.

Click here to subscribe to the FREE Asia PR & comms bulletin to receive dedicated news, features and comment from the region straight to your inbox. Make sure you register for the site to access more than one story per month.

To submit a news, comment, case study or analysis idea for the Asia bulletin, email Surekha.Ragavan@haymarket.asia