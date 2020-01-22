The Mavericks India wins Lavazza account

Reputation consultancy The Mavericks India has won the national PR mandate for Italian coffee brand Lavazza in India.

Chetan Mahajan, founder & CEO of The Mavericks said, "This win is testimony to the kind of campaigns we’ve been able to build for some of our clients in the last 18 months, since our inception in May 2018."

Headquartered in Chennai, the agency brands itself as a consultancy and extended team rolled into one.

Meanwhile, Rachna Anbumani, VP at Lavazza India, said: "We are extremely delighted to bring a young agency such as The Mavericks on board to manage the brand’s reputation in India. The creative ideas they’ve been able to bring to the table is going to help us target our B2B and B2C audiences differently."

