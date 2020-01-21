The PR Week Davos Edition: 1.21.2020: Richard Edelman

The agency CEO talks to PRWeek's Steve Barrett about the results of his firm's 2020 Trust Barometer.

L to R: Richard Edelman and Steve Barrett
L to R: Richard Edelman and Steve Barrett

From World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, PRWeek's Steve Barrett sits down with Richard Edelman for this mini-episode of The PR Week podcast.

Edelman discusses the results of the 2020 Trust Barometer.

