Welcome to Dashboard: Charting the future of comms tech

Change is constant in communications technology, but there has never been a dedicated resource that PR pros could rely on to learn about the latest tools at their disposal — until now.

In response to the head-spinning pace of the industry’s transformation, PRWeek is launching a newsletter for all things comms tech: PRWeek Dashboard.

Its mission is to inform readers of all the big stories happening in communications tech, empowering them to make decisions in their jobs more effectively. Dashboard will cover major personnel changes, private equity and venture capital investments, mergers and acquisitions, product launches and best practices on how to leverage PR technology.

We believe that understanding this complicated sector is not only beneficial, it is necessary. The PR industry has always faced pressure to produce measurable and meaningful results. Delve into PRWeek’s archives and you’ll find headlines from years ago about PR measurement that seem ripped out of this morning’s edition.

For instance, more than 20 years ago, industry leaders decried advertising value equivalency. Op-eds spilled ink on the need to develop industry-wide measurement standards. And clients were pressured to tie their PR campaigns to business objectives.

PRWeek Dashboard will move the conversation forward. It will introduce readers to the increasingly sophisticated platforms that will transform their jobs, and hopefully bring clarity to the chaos. Our reporting will be thorough and take on topics both controversial and obscure.

We’re also celebrating the innovators, visionaries and risk-takers driving the PR industry forward by launching the Dashboard 25, a list of leaders from media monitoring services, newswires, private equity, social media management and more. As many will notice, the list lacks gender and ethnic diversity, an issue we hope to see taken more seriously in all parts of the technology sector, and we hope to reflect more inclusiveness in future iterations of the Dashboard 25.

Over the course of my reporting on communications software over the past four years, a consensus has emerged: The future is no longer some distant horizon. It is here, and now is the time to embrace curiosity and reward risk.

As Dashboard’s editorial lead, I’m excited to introduce readers to a resource that will build on PRWeek’s more than 20-year legacy as the industry’s trade journal of record. I can be reached at sean.czarnecki@prweek.com. Drop me a note. Send me your criticism, tips and favorite gifs.