Dynamic Signal names Eric Brown CEO

SAN BRUNO, CA: Dynamic Signal has hired Eric Brown as CEO as cofounder and chief executive Russ Fradin moves to the role of chairman of the board.

Previously, Brown was EVP at CallidusCloud, a cloud-based sales management company acquired by SAP for $2.5 billion in 2018. He led sales, channels and customer success at CallidusCloud.

"I don’t think it’s about [Fradin] stepping down so much as setting our sights on the next 10 years," Brown said. "The ambition for Dynamic Signal is to be a large, world-class [software-as-a-service] company."

Fradin will continue to support the employee communication and engagement company on long-term business strategy, securing and developing industry partnerships and product development.

Dynamic Signal’s customers include UPS, IBM, Toyota and JPMorgan Chase. Most of its sales come from brands, Brown said.

Dynamic Signal has doubled its headcount in sales development and customer success in its Chicago office, according to its statement. It also opened a technology center in Belfast, Northern Ireland, where it expects to have 100 positions under Samantha Kirk, VP of engineering, who is the company’s first female engineering executive.

Dynamic Signal also said it has launched DySiL, a native integration system that will connect real-time employee services and corporate data with the company’s platform. It has added an app on the Salesforce AppExchange, called SocialDM, which enables users to share company-approved content from Salesforce to their social networks.

Dynamic Signal also said in a statement that it has deepened integrations with Microsoft Office 365, including SharePoint, Microsoft Teams and Yammer, as well as Azure Active Directory. It has become an official Microsoft Teams IP Co-Seller Partner, Microsoft Azure IP Co-Seller Partner and security approved for Microsoft Teams.

Dynamic Signal also disclosed that more than 60% of its clients have adopted Quick Links, a feature that provides links to external employee resources.

Fradin cofounded the company a decade ago, helping to create the category of employee communication and engagement platforms, a market Dynamic Signal said is now worth $5 billion. After raising $36.5 million in 2018, Dynamic Signal received a $300 million valuation in February of that year.

Before Dynamic Signal, Fradin cofounded ad platform Adify, which was bought by Cox Enterprises for $300 million in 2008.